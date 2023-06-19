AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian leader replaces security chiefs in major reshuffle
No reason was given for the immediate retirement of the heads of army, navy, air force and chief of defense staff.
President Bola Tinubu was sworn-in last month. / Photo: Reuters
June 19, 2023

Nigeria's newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu has replaced the heads of the country's armed forces alongside the head of police.

No reason was given for the immediate retirement of the heads of army, navy, air force, the chief of defence staff and the inspector general of police.

Security advisers, the head of defense intelligence as well as the comptroller-general of customs have also been fired, according to a statement by the director of information.

The names of their replacements have also been announced.

Nigeria has been grappling with widespread insecurity including a long-running insurgency in the north and rampant kidnappings.

The newly appointed security chiefs are:

  • 1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu - National Security Adviser

  • 2 Major General C.G Musa - Chief of Defence Staff

  • 3 Major T. A Lagbaja - Chief of Army Staff

  • 4 Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla - Chief of Naval Staff

  • 5 AVM H.B Abubakar - Chief of Air Staff

  • 6 Deputy Inspector General Kayode Egbetokun - Acting Inspector-General of Police

  • 7 Major General EPA Undiandeye - Chief of Defense Intelligence

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
