Nigeria's newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu has replaced the heads of the country's armed forces alongside the head of police.

No reason was given for the immediate retirement of the heads of army, navy, air force, the chief of defence staff and the inspector general of police.

Security advisers, the head of defense intelligence as well as the comptroller-general of customs have also been fired, according to a statement by the director of information.

The names of their replacements have also been announced.

Nigeria has been grappling with widespread insecurity including a long-running insurgency in the north and rampant kidnappings.

The newly appointed security chiefs are: