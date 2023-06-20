By Brian Okoth

Senegalese football team beat Brazil 4-2 in a friendly match played in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday.

Brazil were the first to score through West Ham United’s attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the 11th minute.

Real Madrid’s winger, Vinicius Junior, swung in a cross which was headed into the back of the net by Paqueta, signalling a promising start for the five-time world champions.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champions, Senegal, equalised in the 22nd minute through RB Leipzig centre-back Abdou-Lakhad Diallo, who fired a volley past Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

Senegal takes lead

Senegal had to wait until the second half to take a lead in the match when PSG defender, Marquinhos, put the ball into his own net in the 52nd minute.

The Lions of Teranga extended their lead through Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane in the 55th minute.

Mane, who missed the World Cup in Qatar through injury, fired a superb curling shot into the top corner.

Brazil pulled one back three minutes later through Marquinhos, who redeemed himself after his earlier own goal. The 29-year-old looped the ball past Senegalese goalkeeper, Mory Diaw, in the 58th minute.

Senegal won a penalty late into additional time, when Ederson brought down late substitute, Nicolas Jackson, inside the 18-yard box after he had bolted past Brazil’s defense.

Mane scores a brace

Mane stepped forward to face off against the Manchester City goalkeeper in the 97th minute. After taking a deep breath, the Senegalese star sprinted forward and fired a shot into the bottom right corner, sending Ederson the wrong way.

This is the second consecutive time Brazil is playing against Senegal without registering a win, with their last encounter in 2019, also a friendly match, ending in a 1-1 draw.

Senegal’s win was an encouraging one as it came against a star-studded Brazilian team that had the likes of Danilo, Eder Militao, Richarlison, Alex Sandro and Bruno Guimaraes.

Brazil are, however, yet to get a permanent head coach since the resignation of Tite in December 2022 after the Selecao were bundled out of the World Cup in the quarterfinal stage by Croatia.

Senegal are still with their title-winning head coach, Aliou Cisse.