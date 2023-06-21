AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Scammers 'impersonate' South African president
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called out impersonators soliciting funds using his name.
Scammers 'impersonate' South African president
President Cyril Ramaphosa says his office does not seek funds through unofficial channels. / Photo: Reuters
June 21, 2023

Scammers have used emails, phone conversations and social media to impersonate South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in order to request for funds.

The president's office said on Wednesday that the scam messages had also portrayed Ramaphosa as having endorsed payments or contracts between third parties.

It did not reveal details on the scale of the scam but urged the public to terminate all future contact with the scammers.

Those who have already sent funds to the scammers have been told to contact the authorities.

"The president does not request any funds or endorse any payments or contracts between third parties, whether through websites, adverts, social media, emails, letters, texts or phone conversations," a statement from the presidency said.

It is unclear how long the scam has been running and the nature of the contracts involved.

Cybercrime and impersonation fraud have been on the rise in South Africa, according to local reports, with fears the country could become the cybercrime capital of Africa.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us