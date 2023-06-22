AFRICA
Joy as medics on Kenyan train help woman give birth
The Kenya Railways agency says the new mother and her baby are doing fine.
A pregnant woman gave birth on June 21 while in transit to Mombasa from Nairobi. Photo: Kenya Railways / Others
June 22, 2023

Medics aboard a Kenyan train have assisted a pregnant woman to give birth, a gesture that has warmed many people’s hearts.

Indanyenyi Luseso, a medical doctor who was travelling to the coastal city of Mombasa from Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Wednesday, put his expertise into use when the passenger went into labour.

Luseso was assisted by Fauziya Lugogo, a nurse at Kenya’s largest referral medical facility, the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Mary Nyiha, an employee of the Kenya Railways who works as a passenger attendant, also helped in the delivery.

The new mother and her baby were taken to the nearest public hospital for advanced care when the train reached Mariakani town, some 40 kilometres from Mombasa.

“Both the mother and the baby are okay. We wish her (new mother) well,” the Kenya Railways said in a statement on Wednesday.

The distance between Nairobi and Mombasa is roughly 480 kilometres, taking about 5 hours-and-20 minutes to cover by train.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
