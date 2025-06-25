AFRICA
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine, 43, has announced that he will run for president in January 2026 elections.
Bobi Wine unsuccessfully sought election against Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni in 2021. / Photo: Reuters
a day ago

Uganda's main opposition party said on Wednesday its leader Bobi Wine would run in upcoming presidential elections, likely pitting the popular musician-turned-politician against President Yoweri Museveni.

The East African nation is expected to hold elections in January, with the opposition facing a mounting crackdown as activists and politicians face abduction and detention.

President Museveni declared earlier this week he would seek re-election, hoping to extend almost four decades of his rule.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had "submitted the expression of interests to contest for the President of Uganda."

Arrested on numerous occasions

NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya told AFP he had submitted the papers to the party, and while the process was internal, "we shall rally behind him this time around for change in Uganda".

Wine previously contested the 2021 election, which was marred by widespread allegations of voting irregularities and state violence.

He has been arrested numerous times, with Museveni's son and heir-apparent, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, repeatedly threatening on social media to behead him.

Wine's announcement comes as authorities increasingly crack down on the opposition.

Besigye's detention

Last year, Kizza Besigye, another longtime Museveni opponent, was abducted from Kenya and brought to Uganda, where he now faces a possible death penalty for treason in a trial condemned by international rights groups.

SOURCE:AFP
