UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
A senior UN official has announced that she will present a political roadmap in August to help end Libya's "transitional processes."
Libya has experienced political unrest since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi. / Photo: Reuters
June 24, 2025

The UN's senior official for Libya has announced that she will present a political roadmap in August to help end the country's "transitional processes."

"UNSMIL (UN Support Mission in Libya) intends to present a time-bound and politically pragmatic roadmap that reflects the Libyan people's demand for tangible change, with the goal of ending the transitional processes," Hanna Tetteh told the Security Council on Tuesday.

"I urge all parties to engage in good faith and to be ready to forge consensus on this roadmap," she said.

Tetteh warned that Libya is "yet again at a critical juncture" as fears grow about renewed armed clashes.

Proliferation of firearms

"The continued inflow of weapons into Tripoli has led to the proliferation of heavy arms and weapons depots in densely populated civilian areas, posing serious risks to civilian lives," she said.

Calling on all political and security actors to avoid escalatory behaviour, she noted: "This is not the time for brinksmanship and unilateral actions, there is the urgent need for cool heads to prevail."

Tetteh stressed that "cohesive international support is indispensable" and appealed for the Security Council's "readiness to take measures against those obstructing the political process, or actively instigating violence and criminality."

Armed clashes in May temporarily disrupted UN operations in Tripoli, with the mission urging the Government of National Unity to facilitate the full resumption of humanitarian efforts, particularly those led by international NGOs.

