Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
The guideline is part of new vetting measures introduced by the Trump administration to restrict applicants deemed hostile to the US.
Liberia is among 36 countries that were told by US to commit to improved vetting. / Getty
June 25, 2025

The US embassy in Liberia has asked all visa applicants in the country to make their social media accounts public for vetting.

The guideline is part of new vetting measures introduced by the Trump administration to restrict applicants deemed hostile to the US. It affects individuals applying for international student visas or non-immigrant visas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US embassy the new requirement is “part of efforts to strengthen security vetting procedures” and will help confirm “applicants’ identities and assess their eligibility under US immigration law,” local Liberian news outlets report.

Liberia is among 36 countries, most of them in Africa, given a Wednesday deadline to commit to improved vetting or face a ban on their citizens visiting the US.

US State Department instructed embassies and consulates in the 36 countries to gauge their host countries’ willingness to improve their citizens’ travel documentation and take steps to address the status of their nationals who are in the US illegally.

The embassy in Monrovia urged applicants to “ensure their social media profiles are fully accessible throughout the visa application process".

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
