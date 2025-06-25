Thousands of protesters took to Kenya's streets on Wednesday to mark a year since people stormed parliament at the peak of anti-government demonstrations, despite fears that they would be met by state-backed gangs and police violence.

Parliament and the president's office in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, were barricaded on Wednesday ahead of the protests. There was a heavy police presence and the roads leading to parliament were barricaded with razor wire, as was President William Ruto’s statehouse office.

Activists and families of victims have called for peaceful demonstrations to mark a year since the deadliest day of the unrest when parliament was invaded.

But some called to "OccupyStateHouse" - referring to the Nairobi office of President William Ruto - and many schools and businesses were closed for fear of unrest.

Major roads blocked

Early on Wednesday, police blocked major roads leading into the capitals central business district, while government buildings were barricaded with razor wire.

Thousands of protesters, almost entirely young men, waved Kenyan flags and placards with pictures of demonstrators killed last year and chanted "Ruto must go".

"I've come here as a Kenyan youth to protest, it is our right for the sake of our fellow Kenyans who were killed last year. The police are here... they are supposed to protect us but they kill us," Eve, a 24-year-old unemployed woman told AFP.

"It is extremely important that the young people mark June 25th because they lost people who look like them, who speak like them... who are fighting for good governance," said Angel Mbuthia, chair of the youth league for the opposition Jubilee Party.

Police brutality

As well as marking the anniversary, anger has flared over police brutality, particularly after a teacher was killed in custody earlier this month following his arrest for criticising a senior officer.

Police said protests are permitted as long as they are "peaceful and unarmed".

But a group of peaceful protesters last week was attacked by a large gang of motorbike-riding "goons", as they are known in Kenya, armed with whips and clubs and working in tandem with the police.

Western embassies in Kenya, including those of Britain, Germany and the United States, criticised in a joint statement "the use of hired 'goons' to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings".

Analyst and lawyer Javas Bigambo told AFP that he was worried that self-serving activists and political parties would exploit the volatile mood to encourage young people into violence.

"There is nothing good to celebrate about the events that happened last year," he said. "If we were serious about commemorating June 25th, it should be in solemnity, prayer and restraint."

Deep resentment

There is deep resentment against Ruto, who came to power in 2022 promising rapid economic progress.

Many have been disillusioned by continued stagnation, corruption and high taxes, even after last year's protests forced Ruto to cancel the unpopular finance bill.

His government has been at pains to avoid direct tax rises this year.

But the frequent disappearances of government critics -- rights groups have counted more than 80 since last year's protests, with dozens still missing -- have led many to accuse Ruto of returning Kenya to the dark days of its dictatorship in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ruto has previously promised an end to abductions but was unapologetic in a speech on Tuesday, vowing to "stand by" the police.

"You cannot use force against the police or insult or threaten the police. You are threatening our nation," he warned protesters.