Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
The decision delays any burial until August at the latest in the latest twist between the government and Edgar Lungu's family.
A Mass for former Zambian President Edgar Lungu is celebrated at the Cathedral of Christ the King, in Johannesburg, South Africa. / AP
June 25, 2025

A South African judge halted on Wednesday the burial of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu while the funeral service was underway, in an escalation of a standoff between his family and the government.

Lungu, who died on June 5 while seeking medical care in South Africa, was a rival of President Hakainde Hichilema, who wanted to lead a state funeral for his predecessor in Zambia.

Lungu's family opposed the plans and blocked his body from being repatriated, saying he would not have wanted Hichilema at his funeral.

Zambia in turn filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the burial in South Africa.

In a ruling delivered as Lungu's widow and other mourners were already gathered in the church, a Gauteng region High Court judge said that, after an agreement between the parties, "respondents undertake not to proceed with the funeral or burial of the late president".

Mourners at service

The case will be heard on August 4, he said, in a decision that was carried by national broadcaster SABC - which also showed live images of people gathered for the service for Lungu, president from 2015 to 2021.

The adjournment "is extending the pain, the grief, that the family and the people are going through", Zambian lawmaker Chanda Katotobwe, part of the delegation present at the memorial service, told SABC News.

The cause of the former president's death at age 68 was not announced. He had been receiving specialised treatment in a clinic in Pretoria, his Patriotic Front party said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
