Russian President Vladimir Putin has reacted to the latest rebellion from the Wagner mercenaries fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Putin has asked that any differences be dropped and that Russia "guarantee the safety" of Wagner mercenaries, who should stop rebelling against Moscow's military leadership, AFP news agency reports.

"We are appealing to the fighters of the assault squads of PMC Wagner. You were deceived into an armed rebellion," the army said in a statement.

It called on the fighters to ask for help to return to "places of permanent deployment."

"We ask you to show reason and get in touch with representatives of Russia’s defence ministry or law enforcement. We guarantee safety for all," the army further added.

Putin has also called the armed rebellion "a stab in the back of the Russian people."

Kiev said events were "just beginning" in Russia, as Russian Wagner mercenaries crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia to stage a rebellion, 16 months into Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Everything is just beginning in Russia. The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter.

The UK's Defence Ministry says the new development represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.