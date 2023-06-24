TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye ready to help for 'peaceful resolution' in Russia
Turkish President Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Putin over the phone discuss latest developments in Russia after Wagner’s rebellion against the Russian state.
June 24, 2023

The Turkish president, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, has expressed his country's readiness to do its part for a peaceful resolution of incidents in Russia as soon as possible.

According to a statement on Saturday by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin addressed the latest developments in Russia after Wagner launched an armed rebellion against the Russian state.

During the call, Erdogan stressed the significance of acting with common sense.

The statement noted that "no one should take it upon themselves to take action in the face of the situation in Russia."

"In this sense, we as Türkiye stand ready to do our part in order for the incidents to be resolved in a calm and peaceful manner," Erdogan said, according to the statement.

Putin accused Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason in a national address on Saturday, after the paramilitary fighters crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia, entering the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his fighters, a claim Moscow denies.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused the Russian Defense Ministry and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of not supplying sufficient arms to the paramilitary group.

Wagner has been fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine

