Germany supports African Union's bid to join G20
African Union has been pushing for inclusion into the group in order to enhance the continent’s voice on the international stage.
The support by Germany follows similar gestures by the US and India. / Photo: Reuters
June 27, 2023

Germany has become the latest member of the G20 group of large economies to support a bid by African Union (AU) to gain membership.

The union of 55 African countries has been pushing for inclusion into the group in order to enhance the continent’s voice on the international stage.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed Germany's support for the bid while on a visit to South Africa on Tuesday.

Earlier this month India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to his G20 counterparts calling for the AU to be given full and permanent membership ahead of the group's September summit in New Delhi.

Global challenges

US President Joe Biden last year supported AU's inclusion to the group during the US-Africa leaders summit held in Washington.

"Africa belongs to the table in every room where global challenges are being discussed," Biden said.

G20 comprises of the world's 20 largest economies. They include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
