Suspected cholera cases in Zimbabwe have soared to 3,017, triggering calls for a swift response by the government.

All the ten provinces of Zimbabwe have recorded cases, with deaths attributed to the disease reaching 19, the information ministry said on Thursday.

“The nation is informed that as of June 24, 2023, Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cases had reached 3,017,” Monica Mutsvangwa, the Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, said during a press briefing in the capital Harare.

At least 2,910 people, who had been diagnosed with the disease, have recovered, said Mutsvangwa.

52 deaths being investigated

According to the government, there are 52 other deaths suspected to have been caused by cholera, and investigations are underway.

Manicaland Province in eastern Zimbabwe has the highest number of confirmed cases at 1,251, followed by Harare (1,121) and Matabeleland (277).

“Cholera-related deaths have been recorded in Manicaland (12), Harare (3), Mashonaland Central (2), and Mashonaland West and Masvingo with one case each,” said Mutsvangwa.

Sanitation

Water and sanitation problems have been cited as the causative factors for cholera in Zimbabwe, the country’s New Zimbabwe reports.

"The government will implement a multi-sectoral approach, led by the minister for water, sanitation and hygiene, to address challenges fuelling the cholera outbreak," said Mutsvangwa.

Africa has cumulatively recorded at least 154,000 cases of cholera since the start of 2023.