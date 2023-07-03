The family of a teenager killed by police has urged for calm following the death of a Paris fireman in the sixth consecutive night rioting in France.

The firefighter, who has not been named, died in an emergency operation in Saint-Denis suburb while trying to put out a blaze in an underground parking lot on Monday. He was 24-years old.

The ongoing violence over the killing of 17-year old Nahel by police saw 157 arrests overnight, down from 700 arrest Saturday night and over 1,300 on Friday.

Call for calm

Nahel’s grandmother, identified only as Nadia, called for peace in their time of mourning. She was speaking in a telephone interview with French news broadcaster called for peace in their time of mourning.

"My daughter is lost... She doesn't have a life anymore," she told French broadcaster BFMTV in a telephone interview. "Don't destroy the schools, don't destroy the buses. They are other mothers who take these buses."

The aunt of the slain teen said: “The family is very much against the violence but I hope that Nahel’s death is going to trigger some kind of change that means this never happens again.”

Protests over the Nahel’s death have spread to neighbouring Belgium and Switzerland where clashes broke out between protesters and police.

President Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was due to begin on Sunday to deal with the growing crisis.