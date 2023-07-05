AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Uganda seeks to regulate paternity test amid spike in applications
Local authorities in Uganda say there has been an increase in the number of people seeking DNA tests in the country.
Uganda seeks to regulate paternity test amid spike in applications
There has been an increased interest in paternity tests in Uganda, according to local authorities. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
July 5, 2023

The Ugandan government has indicated it will introduce laws to regulate DNA testing services following an increase in the number of paternity tests being sought daily in the country.

Uganda’s Parliament Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has directed the country’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to appear before the house on July 11 to “guide the nation” on what measures will be taken to regulate DNA testing services.

“Prime minister (Nabbanja), you need to come out and guide the nation because what is happening is terrible. Innocent children are falling victim [to the unregulated DNA tests],” Tayebwa said during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

“Young children are being chased out of homes. What are we going to do about it?” posed the deputy speaker.

He said he was concerned by the high number of DNA test applications in the country, especially by men.

“Soon, there will be a DNA laboratory in every corner. We want to know: how is this regulated? How should it be handled?” said Tayebwa.

Restricted services

Napak Woman Representative Faith Nakut proposed that paternity testing should be added on the list of restricted health services to avert depression and suicide, especially among men.

Daniel Kyabayinze, the Head of Public Health Department at the Ministry of Health, told Uganda’s Monitor newspaper that they were “discussing the need for quality assurance of these (DNA) tests.”

“The Ministry of Health is also discussing the quality of counselling provided and the qualifications of these persons conducting the tests,” Kyabayinze said.

Ugandan police, marriage counsellors and religious leaders have recently raised concern over the increased cases of men seeking paternity tests.

The Monitor reports that last week alone, 32 Ugandan men had written to the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control demanding the cancellation of their children’s passports after paternity tests indicated they were not the biological fathers of the minors.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us