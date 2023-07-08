AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal wants G20 'injustice' against Africa corrected
Senegalese President Macky Sall says Africa deserves more representation in the G20 circle.
Senegal wants G20 'injustice' against Africa corrected
Senegalese President Macky Sall says Africa's inclusion in the G20 will correct an "injustice" the continent has faced for long. Photo: AFP / Others
July 8, 2023

Granting the African Union a permanent seat at the G20 group of wealthy nations would undo an "injustice", Senegalese President Macky Sall has said.

South Africa is the continent's sole permanent member of the club that brings together the European Union and 19 other advanced economies and represents more than 80% of the world's GDP.

"Africa together is eighth in the world in terms of gross domestic product," Sall told an economic forum in the southern French town of Aix-en-Provence by video link on Friday.

Admitting the continent as the African Union within the G20 would heal an "injustice", he added.

Progress

Sall noted "progress" on the issue as all G20 members agreed that Africa should obtain a permanent seat, which the Senegalese leader hoped to see implemented at the group's next summit in India later this year.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde told the forum that Africa should have more weight within Washington-based global financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which she used to head.

Sall also called for special drawing rights, a type of international reserve asset, to be further realloca ted from rich countries in favour of poorer states as they try to develop and deal with the consequences of climate change.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us