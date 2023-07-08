Nigerian anti-corruption commission has said there is no active investigation against President Bola Tinubu.

This comes after a regional online media platform reported that the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) had recently carted away files implicating Tinubu in graft.

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it “refutes” the report, and confirms “there were no files at its headquarters or offices across the states implicating President Tinubu or his close aides.”

“The alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public,” ICPC said in a statement on Saturday.

Far-reaching changes

The commission added it was urging the media not to “propagate lies and unfounded reports by subversive agents.”

Tinubu, who was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th president on May 29, has vowed to tackle graft.

Since assuming office, he has made far-reaching changes in government, including overhauling the top security leadership.