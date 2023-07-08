AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian president not under investigation: Anti-graft agency
Nigerian anti-graft agency says President Bola Tinubu is not under investigation as reported in a section of the media.
Nigerian president not under investigation: Anti-graft agency
Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's 16th president on May 29, 2023. Photo: AA / Others
July 8, 2023

Nigerian anti-corruption commission has said there is no active investigation against President Bola Tinubu.

This comes after a regional online media platform reported that the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) had recently carted away files implicating Tinubu in graft.

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it “refutes” the report, and confirms “there were no files at its headquarters or offices across the states implicating President Tinubu or his close aides.”

“The alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public,” ICPC said in a statement on Saturday.

Far-reaching changes

The commission added it was urging the media not to “propagate lies and unfounded reports by subversive agents.”

Tinubu, who was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th president on May 29, has vowed to tackle graft.

Since assuming office, he has made far-reaching changes in government, including overhauling the top security leadership.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us