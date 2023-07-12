SPORTS
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti to face tax evasion trial
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti will face trial in Spain for allegedly evading at least $428,000 in taxes.
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti is accused of failing to declare earnings from his image rights in 2014. Photo: AP / AP
July 12, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti will stand trial for tax fraud after the Real Madrid coach allegedly failed to declare image rights earnings in 2014 to the Spanish tax office.

A Spanish judge said Ancelotti had "acknowledged" the actions which deprived the country's treasury of 386,361 euros ($428,000), in a court document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

"It is evident that there are sufficient indications to consider the deeds under investigation could constitute an alleged offence against the public treasury," said the judge in her findings.

Ancelotti had declared his earnings as Real Mad rid coach in the 2014 tax year but not earnings from his image rights or other related income, according to the accusations by the Spanish tax office.

The court official dismissed a similar complaint about Ancelotti's tax return from 2015, which he filed while a tax resident in the United Kingdom.

The Italian, 64, took over at Real Madrid in 2013, before leaving in May 2015, before being appointed at Bayern Munich the following year.

Ancelotti later managed Napoli and Everton before returning to Real Madrid in 2021, where he has one year left on his contract.

The veteran coach has agreed to coach the Brazil national team from June 2024 onwards, the country's federation said earlier in July.

SOURCE:AFP
