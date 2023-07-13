SPORTS
Basketball: Four teams qualify for AfroCan 2023 quarter finals
The teams had played hard in their quest to grab one of the last four quarter final tickets.
Rwanda proved to be the tough side in their game against Mozambique.  Photo: FIBA website / Others
July 13, 2023

Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Cote d'Ivoire have secured tickets for the 2023 FIBA AfroCan quarter finals after defeating Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique and Mali, respectively.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco were the first team to qualify for the last eight after defeating Cameroon’s Atlas Lions 78-50 on Wednesday.

The North Africans locked down their defence each time, only giving away the key in the third quarter when they were outscored by Cameroon (21-15).

They, however, quickly took back control of the game with a final 18-8 run, just enough to see them off to the Quarter finals.

Nigeria vs. Gabon was a much-awaited game, as the latter had previously caused one of the tournament's shocks after they defeated Kenya in the group stage.

D’Tigers of Nigeria, however, proved to be too hot to handle as they secured their quarter final slot with a 71-55 victory.

The quarter finals will be played on Friday with Kenya and Morocco opening the day. DRC vs. Nigeria match-up will play later.

The ongoing competition in Angola is expected to end on July 16 with a final between the top two teams.

