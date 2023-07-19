World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan says she has been charged with an anti-doping rule violation for missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months.

"I am a clean athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU," she wrote, referring to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping issues in international track and is the agency that charged her with the violation.

At the world championships in Oregon last year, Amusan stunned the crowd by setting the world record with a time of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals of the 100-metre hurdles.

She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal in 12.06, but that time did not go into the record books because there was too strong a tailwind.

Missing three doping tests can result in a two-year ban, though exceptions can be made for different circumstances.

Amusan said she was tested "within days" of her third missed violation and had faith the matter would be resolved in time for her to compete at next month's world championships.