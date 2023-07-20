WORLD
UN Security Council to discuss 'interruption' of grain deal
The UN Security Council says it will discuss the grain deal discontinuation on Friday, July 21.
The UN is one of the four signatories of the Black Sea Grain Deal. / Photo: AP
July 20, 2023

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, according to the UK mission to the UN.

The Security Council will meet for a "briefing on Ukraine," the mission said on Twitter on Thursday. The UK currently holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Council.

"The council will discuss the humanitarian consequences of Russia’s interruption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," it wrote.

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it had suspended Russia’s participation in the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not being honoured.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports, which had been halted as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war which began in February 2022.

