By Brian Okoth

Seychelles holds the most powerful passport in Africa, followed by Mauritius and South Africa respectively.

This is according to the Henley Passport Index, an authoritative immigration consultancy based in London that ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

A passport is an internationally accepted identity document used for out-of-country travel.

Besides democracy, political fragility, security and reciprocity, Henley & Partners says income is a reliable predictor of passport strength.

“Countries that have higher gross domestic product (GDP) per capita according to World Bank data also enjoy more visa-free destinations," the consultancy firm states.

A Seychelles passport can grant a holder visa-free access to 155 countries globally. The nation is ranked number 24 in the world among countries with the most powerful passports.

Seychelles, which is home to about 100,000 people, is an archipelago of 115 tropical islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa. It is home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves.

Mauritius, another island country in East Africa, is placed at number 29 in the world, with its passport granting holders visa-free access to 148 countries globally.

South Africa completes Africa’s top three

South African passport allows holders a visaless access to 106 countries, rounding out Africa’s three most powerful passports. South Africa is ranked number 52 in the world on the list of countries with the most powerful travel papers.

Botswana is placed at position 60 in the world, with its passport granting holders access to 89 countries. It falls just behind South Africa in the continental ranking.

A Namibian passport allows a holder access to 80 countries in the world, placing it at number 64 globally and fifth in Africa. The Namibian passport has tied with the Chinese, Saudi and Bolivian passports.

Lesotho, one of Africa’s smallest nations by size, has a relatively powerful passport that can grant a holder access to 79 countries. It ties at position 65 with Thailand. In Africa, it ranks sixth.

Another Southern Africa nation, Eswatini, also has a strong passport that can allow access to 77 destinations in the world. It ranks seventh on the continent and 67th in the world.

East African nation, Kenya, has a passport that grants access to 76 countries, placing it eighth on the continent and 68th globally.

Malawi, Tanzania round out top 10

Malawi takes one position behind Kenya in Africa and the world respectively – ninth on the continent and 69th globally. Its travel document gives you access to 75 countries.

Kenya’s neighbour, Tanzania, rounds out Africa’s ten most powerful passports. A Tanzanian travel permit facilitates entry into 73 countries in the world, placing it at position 70 among world’s most powerful passports.

Below is a summary of Africa’s top 20 passports:

1. Seychelles: No. 24 globally – destinations: 155 2. Mauritius: No. 29 globally – destinations: 148 3. South Africa: No. 52 globally – destinations: 106 4. Botswana: No. 60 globally – destinations: 89 5. Namibia: No. 64 globally – destinations: 80 (ties with China, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia) 6. Lesotho: No. 65 globally – destinations: 79 (ties with Thailand). 7. Eswatini: No. 67 globally – destinations: 77 (ties with Kazakhstan) 8. Kenya: No. 68 globally – destinations: 76 9. Malawi: No. 69 globally – destinations: 75 10. Tanzania: No. 70 globally – destinations: 73 11. Tunisia, Zambia tie: No. 71 globally – destinations: 71 12. Gambia: No. 72 globally – destinations: 70 13. Uganda: No. 73 globally – destinations: 69 14. Morocco, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe tie: No. 74 globally – destinations: 67 15. Cape Verde: No. 75 globally – destinations: 66 (ties with the Philippines) 16. Ghana: No. 76 globally – destinations: 65 17. Mozambique, Rwanda tie: No. 77 globally – 63 destinations

The passports of continental economic powerhouses Nigeria and Egypt have access to less than 60 countries worldwide.

Nigerian passport facilitates entry into 46 countries, and is ranked at position 91 in the world, sharing a spot with Africa’s youngest nation, South Sudan.

An Egyptian passport allows access to 54 countries, placing it at position 84 globally. Egypt ties with Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR), Comoros and Algeria.

Singapore tops the world

A Singaporean passport is the most powerful travel document in the world. It grants access to 192 out of 227 countries globally. Germany, Italy and Spain tie in second position, with 190 destinations each.

Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden tie in third position, with 189 destinations each.

The United Kingdom’s passport allows access to 188 countries, placing it at fourth position globally alongside the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland.

Another powerful nation, the United States, ties with Lithuania at eighth spot, with access to 184 destinations in the world.

“The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team,” the migration consultant group said in a statement.

"The general trend over the history of the 18-year-old ranking has been towards greater travel freedom, with the average number of destinations travellers are able to access visa-free nearly doubling from 58 in 2006 to 109 in 2023," Henley & Partners added.

The London-based consultancy observed that the global mobility gap between the countries at the top and bottom of the index was now wider than it had ever been.

“The top-ranked Singapore is able to access 165 more destinations visa-free than [the lowest-ranked] Afghanistan,” Henley & Partners said.