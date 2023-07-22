AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Indian cough syrups caused deaths of 70 children: Gambia
An investigation conducted by Gambian authorities has established that 70 children died in 2022 after developing complications caused by Indian cough syrups.
Indian cough syrups caused deaths of 70 children: Gambia
The Gambian government says it is contemplating lodging a lawsuit against the manufacturer of deadly cough syrups. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 22, 2023

A government taskforce in The Gambia has announced that four cough syrups imported from India were responsible for the deaths of at least 70 children from kidney failure last year.

Health Minister Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh told a press conference on Friday that there were failings in regulatory and import checks of the medication, beginning with the products not being registered with the West African country's Medical Control Agency (MCA).

The head of the MCA has been dismissed, he said, while also pointing blame at the supervising pharmacist who authorised the drugs' import without sufficient background checks.

Beginning in September 2022, The Gambia ordered a recall of several cough and cold medications, as well as all products manufactured by the Indian laboratory Maiden Pharmaceuticals from which the adulterated syrups originated, after the deaths of at least 70 infants.

It subsequently banned all products from the Indian firm.

Fatal chemicals

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lab tests found "unacceptable amounts" of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are commonly used as antifreeze and can be fatal when ingested.

The toxic impact from these substances includes "acute kidney injury which may lead to death," the agency has said.

The Gambian task force noted the urgent need to set up a quality control laboratory to carry out tests on all drugs imported into the country, which the WHO is providing support to establish.

Samateh said it also recommended improvements to the country's medical system including establishing a school of pharmacy and stricter regulations on drugs.

Legal action

The Gambian government is also exploring its options to take legal action against the Indian manufacturer of the unsafe drugs in order to receive compensation for the victims, he said.

In the aftermath of the health scandal, India launched an investigation and shut down the Maiden Pharmaceuticals plant in October.

Early this year, the WHO announced a call for "immediate and coordinated action" to eradicate non-compliant and falsified medicines, in particular tainted cough syrups linked to the deaths of 300 children in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us