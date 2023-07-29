South Africa’s second-largest opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), is marking its 10th anniversary after rising to a political force to reckon with I the country’s politics.

Its outspoken leader, Julius Malema, is a fierce proponent of socialism and presents himself as standing for the rights of the ordinary people.

The celebrations are being held at a stadium in the country’s commercial hub, Johannesburg, under the banner of 10 years of unbroken struggle.

"We have done well as an organisation," party treasurer Omphile Maotwe told the state broadcaster.

She added: "People never though we would be a significant party that changes the political landscape of this party... The EFF is the only party growing."

Few gave the party a serious chance when it was launched but it now claims to have grown it membership to over a million followers.

It has 44 out of 400 elective seats in parliament and has signaled plans to form coalitions with other opposition parties ahead of next year's general elections.

The EFF's tactics have previously drawn controversy after leading to fist-fights in parliament and attempts to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering keynote speeches.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party is grappling with low ratings triggered by a sluggish economy and an electricity crisis.