Junta-led Burkina Faso and Mali have warned that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war" against their two countries.

The warning from Niger's neighbours came a day after West African leaders, supported by their Western partners, threatened to use "force" to reinstate the democratically elected Bazoum and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists.

In a joint statement on Monday, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that "any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali".

They said the "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger... could destabilise the entire region". The two also said they "refuse to apply" the "illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger".

Armed groups

At an emergency summit on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded that Bazoum be reinstated within a week, failing which it would take "all measures" to restore constitutional order.

"Such measures may include the use of force for this effect," it said in a statement.

The bloc also slapped financial sanctions on the junta leaders and the country, freezing "all commercial and financial transactions" between member states and Niger which often ranks last on the UN's Human Development Index.

Pressure to push the perpetrators of the July 26 coup to quickly restore constitutional order is building from Western and African partners in Niger, a country considered essential in the fight against militant groups in the Sahel region.

Former colonial power France and the United States have between them deployed 2,600 soldiers in Niger to help battle the armed groups. Niger's junta had accused France of seeking to "intervene militarily" to reinstate Bazoum.

Perilous situation

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna denied the accusation saying "it's wrong." However, Colonna told France's BFM news channel that it was still "possible" to return the president to power.

"And it's necessary, because destabilisation is perilous for Niger and its neighbours," she said on Monday evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday vowed "immediate and uncompromising" action if French citizens or interests were attacked, after thousands rallied outside the French embassy in Niamey.

Colonna said the demonstration had been "organised, not spontaneous, violent, extremely dangerous, with Molotov cocktails, Russian flags appeared, anti-French slogans (that were) an exact copy of what you can hear elsewhere".

Russia has called for the swift return of "the rule of law" and "restraint from all parties" in Niger.