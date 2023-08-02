WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine suspends operations at Black Sea port
This comes as Russia restates its commitment to returning to the Black Sea Grain Initiative which enabled the exports of grains from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea
The Black Sea is a crucial route for exports from Ukraine. Photo: Reuters / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 2, 2023

Operations have been suspended at Ukraine's Izmail port on the Danube after a Russian drone strike, two industry, Reuters news agency reports on Wednesday.

The port, across the river from NATO-member Romania, has served as the main alternative route out of Ukraine for grain exports since Russia reintroduced its de facto blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in mid-July.

The Russia has restated its position on the Black Sea grain deal, saying it was ready to return to the accord that allowed for export of Ukrainian grain by sea once the part that concerns Russia was implemented.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin was holding a call on Wednesday morning with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiyeand the United Nations brokered the Black Sea grain deal last summer. Moscow exited the deal last month, complaining that the internation al community had failed to ensure that Russia could also freely export its grain and fertiliser as part of that deal.

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Tuesday there were "indications" that Russia might be interested in returning to discussions about the grain deal, without giving further details.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
