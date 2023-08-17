Former United States President Donald Trump has said none of his trials should begin before the 2024 presidential election as his lawyers prepare to file proposed dates in a federal election case.

"None of these trials should be allowed to begin prior to the Election. Republicans must get tougher and smarter, fast!" Trump wrote on his Social Truth platform, accusing President Joe Biden and his staff of generating all the indictments against him.

Trump has now been indicted four times in state and federal courts since he left office.

The charges range from hush money payments to an adult film star, efforts to overturn national election results, unlawful retention of classified documents and efforts to prevent investigators from completing their duties.

Trump was charged on Monday in the state of Georgia with 13 criminal counts, including violations of the Georgia state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit false statements, among other crimes.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed that Trump's case regarding Georgia election meddling charges proceed on March 4.