WORLD
1 MIN READ
Drone shot down over central Moscow
The defence ministry described the latest incident as “another terrorist attack'' by Ukraine.
Drone shot down over central Moscow
Ukraine has repeatedly carried out attacks in Russia's capital via drones. / Photo: Reuters 
August 18, 2023

Russian air defences shot down a Ukrainian drone over central Moscow on Friday morning and some fragments fell on an exposition center, officials said.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the drone was shot down about 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) and there were no injuries or fire caused by the fragments.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of the fragments fell on the grounds of the Expocentre, an exhibition complex adjacent to the Moscow City commercial and office complex that was hit twice by drones in the past month.

The area is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) west of the Kremlin.

The defence ministry called the latest incident “another terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us