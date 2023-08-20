SPORTS
Spain beat England to win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Spain beat England 1-0 in a thrilling FIFA Women’s World Cup final to win their first trophy in the tournament on August 20, 2023.
Spain beat England 1-0 to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on August 20, 2023.  Photo: AA / Others
August 20, 2023

Spain have become the fifth women’s football team to win the World Cup after United States (four titles), Germany (two titles), Japan (one title) and Norway (one title).

Spain beat England 1-0 in regulation time to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Stadium Australia on Sunday.

Spain’s goal came in the 29th minute through Real Madrid’s left back Olga Carmona.

The Spanish side dominated possession in the first half, occasionally pressing England in their own half.

The first half ended with Spain enjoying 64% of possession and more shots at goal (five) against England’s 36% possession and three shots at goal.

Dominant display

Spain’s onslaught continued in the second half. The side was awarded a penalty in the 70th minute, but Jennifer Hermoso, who stepped forward, missed to extend Spain’s lead after England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps stopped her low shot heading to the right post.

Spain’s dominance helped them secure a deserved victory, with a spirited second half display that saw the new champions win at least 55% of the possession.

Before the 2023 heroics, Spain previously featured in the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019. In 2015, the team exited the tournament in group stage.

In 2019, Spain were bundled out of the Women's World Cup in the Round of 16 by eventual winners USA after going 2-1 down.

