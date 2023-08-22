AFRICA
Kenyan officials in Haiti for talks on gang-fighting force
The 10-person Kenyan delegation is scheduled to meet Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.
A convoy of cars carrying members of a Kenyan delegation leave the premises of Haitian National Police / Photo: Reuters
August 22, 2023

A Kenyan delegation have met with leaders of Haiti's national police, a day after arriving in the country as it assesses leading a possible United Nations-backed multinational security force to help police fight escalating gang warfare.

"We are here to assess the needs of Haiti's national police, better understand the situation and do our best to help the Haitian people," Kenyan ambassador and head of bilateral and political affairs, George Orina, said in a Haitian government statement.

The 10-person Kenyan delegation met senior police staff early on Monday, the statement said, and will stay until Wednesday, holding further meetings with national police and Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.

Henry's government first requested international security assistance last October, but despite repeated calls from the United Nations, the call went unanswered until Kenya said it was prepared to lead such a force last month.

Scarce resources

A source told Reuters news agency that the Kenyan officials, who were at the police headquarters in Port-au-Prince on Monday, had met with police chief Frantz Elbe.

With scarce resources, Haiti's police have been battling powerful gangs now estimated to control large parts of the country, where residents grapple with severe food shortages, frequent killings, kidnappings and widespread sexual violence.

Since the start of this year, the U.N. estimates at least 2,439 people have been killed and some 200,000 internally displaced amid frequent turf wars and as fighting expands to farmlands north of the capital.

After the Kenyan assessment, the plan to send a security force to Haiti will pass to a vote at the UN Security Council. The United States has already voiced its support, though the date remains undecided.

Human Rights Watch has called for the planned multinational force to include safeguards to prevent abuses. Previous interventions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic, as well as over a hundred allegations of sexual abuse.

SOURCE:Reuters
