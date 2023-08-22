SPORTS
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon wins 1500m title in Budapest
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon has won gold medal in the women’s 1500m race in Budapest.
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon is the world record holder in the 1500m women’s race. Photo: AA / Others
August 22, 2023

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a hat-trick of world records by claiming a treble of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 on Tuesday.

Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth world championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.

SOURCE:Reuters
