SPORTS
3 MIN READ
El Bakkali: 'I am really proud' to bring another gold to Morocco
The Moroccan athlete Soufiane El Bakkali claimed his second consecutive world championship title in the men's 3,000 metres.
El Bakkali: 'I am really proud' to bring another gold to Morocco
The Moroccan athlete Soufiane El Bakkali came top in the Men's 3000 meters steeplechase final race. Photo: AA / Others
August 23, 2023

Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night at the National Athletics Centre.

"After winning in Eugene last year, I am really proud to bring home another gold," said El Bakkali.

"I had great preparations for these championships but today's field was very strong with athletes like Lamecha.

"I came ready and prepared and believed I could win. This medal gives me additional motivation for the Olympic Games in Paris. I want to win there too," he added.

The 22-year-old Girma, who blazed to 7:52.11 at the Paris Diamond League on June 9 to break the 19-year-old world record, lost contact with El Bakkali over the final water jump en route to his third world silver in 8:05.44.

Clipping barrier

"I am satisfied with every single race against El Bakkali," Girma said. "I still aim to win gold at the World Championships or Olympic Games. Nothing has changed in my goals,'' he added.

"Maybe I became even more motivated for next year. In any case, I continue fighting and dreaming about world gold."

Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot clipped a barrier and fell heading into the final lap but scrambled back to his feet and then overtook team mate Leonard Kipkemoi Bett to take a well-earned bronze in 8:11.98.

"It's my first time to actually win a medal at the World Championships, I came here to finally take a medal home with me," Kibiwot said.

" It was a good race - even if I fell when we started the last lap there was no question I would make it to the podium.

"At these times there is no tiredness. I feel so great, this is even more than happiness."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us