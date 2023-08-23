SPORTS
Kenya sports minister faces grilling over mismanagement claims
The minister has been accused of not doing enough to tackle the issues facing the swimming association.
Kenyan Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba  / Photo: AFP
August 23, 2023

Kenyan sports minister Ababu Namwamba is due to face a parliamentary watchdog to answer allegations of mismanagement, a parliamentary committee said.

Namwamba, who was appointed to the post last October, has been accused of not doing enough to tackle the issues facing the beleaguered national swimming association.

"It is notified that... the Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports and the Arts will respond to questions in plenary on Wednesday afternoon," said the parliamentary committee probing the allegations.

The East African nation is banned from participating in any world aquatics competitions after the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) failed to meet election deadlines set by World Aquatics since 2019.

KSF has faced allegations of discrimination while selecting swimmers for national, regional and continental competitions.

World Aquatics last year established a committee to run KSF, ordering the body to elect a new leader, with a view to eventually lifting the ban so Kenyan swimmers can participate in the Paris Olympics and the World Aquatics Championships in Doha next year.

SOURCE:AFP
