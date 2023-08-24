AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe elections 2023: Voting for second day after ballot delays
The delays on Wednesday sparked opposition accusations of "rigging" and "voter suppression".
Voters were called back to their polling stations on Thursday in 40 wards / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2023

Polling stations in selected wards have reopened in Zimbabwe after voting was extended by another day following long delays that marred balloting in key districts.

The delays on Wednesday sparked opposition accusations of "rigging" and "voter suppression" after a campaign marked by tension and a clampdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the extension in a presidential directive that fixed Thursday as the last day of voting.

The notice listed 40 wards it said were affected by the delays. Although the named areas make up less than 1% of the country's 12,374 wards, they include 11 wards in the capital Harare, which has the highest number of registered voters.

Court challenges

According to Zimbabwean law, voting is supposed to take place within one day.

The electoral commission blamed the problem on delays in the printing of ballot papers "arising from numerous court challenges".

Opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa lashed out at the problems, saying it was a "classic of voter suppression" targeting his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party strongholds.

Opposition stronghold

Less than a quarter of polling stations in Harare - an opposition stronghold - opened on time, according to electoral authorities, who blamed the problem on delays in the printing of ballot papers.

At least 6.6 million people were registered to vote, with more than a million living in Harare.

Publication of the results is legally required within five days.

To clinch re-election, Mnangagwa must win an absolute majority or face a runoff.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
