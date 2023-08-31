The 2023 African Fashion Week has featured a remarkable collection of African designs including artificial intelligence (AI)-inspired pieces from the creative mind of Nigerian contemporary artist, virtual reality curator, and film director Malik Afegbua.

The this week's event in Amsterdam between August 30th and August 31st, 2023, aims to challenge perceptions around ageing and giving older people a platform to showcase their style and fashion.

The show featured jaw-dropping pieces of clothing on older-looking models created by Afegbua's imagination working in conjunction with AI software.

"Artificial intelligence learns from us and from the World Wide Web. I try to learn from it as well. I try to learn how to talk to it and how to communicate better to get exact results from it," Afegbua told journalists at the event.

Around the world, the use of AI in the fashion industry has grown significantly in recent years.

The global market for AI fashion is expected to grow from $228 million in 2019 to $4.4 billion by 2027, according to a think tank, Research and Markets.

African designers like Afegbua have seen the huge potential and latched on to it.

"I wanted to mix traditional African Nigerian fashion with something Afro-futuristic," added Afegbua.

In the buildup to the event, the organisers said they wanted fashion audiences to ‘’immerse in a vibrant atmosphere of stunning African-inspired outfits and experience the fusion of bold colours, intricate patterns, and exquisite craftsmanship that define African fashion.’’

The 2023 Africa Fashion Week was hosted by Nigerian actor Ramsey Noah and featured other designers such as Kwame Koranteng, House of Nevo, Solano dolls, and Marjorie Fernandes, among others.