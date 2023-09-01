TÜRKİYE
MIT neutralises PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Terrorist Rezan Gungen, trained to carry out sabotage attacks against Turkish security forces, was apprehended in the Sulaymaniyah region.
  PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks. / Photo: AA Archive   / Others
September 1, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a PKK terrorist in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The operation in the Sulaymaniyah district targeted Rezan Gungen, who was trained by the terrorist organisation to carry out assassination and sabotage attacks against Turkish security forces, said the sources on Friday.

Rezan Gungen, codenamed Rezan Botan, was actively participating in terrorist acts in Makhmour camp in Iraq.

He was also part of the youth structure of PKK.

Close relatives of Rezan Gungen: Behlul Gungen, codenamed Murat Botan; and Guler Gungen, codenamed Ruken Botan; were also neutralised by the MIT.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
