Spain has sacked Jorge Vilda as the head coach of the women’s national football team.

Vilda led the Spanish women’s team to a World Cup victory in August this year, the first global title for the women’s football team.

His sacking comes amid an investigation into the kissing of player Jennifer Hermoso by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

Spain beat England 1-0 to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia on August 20.

The European nation’s maiden global trophy was, however, marred by a kiss scandal involving Rubiales.

Most of Vilad’s coaching staff resigned after the Hermoso incident drew global criticism.

Rubiales has refused to resign despite being provisionally suspended from football by FIFA, the world’s governing body.