Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned following fierce criticism for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the Women's World Cup victory ceremony.

The already suspended Rubiales sent his resignation to the federation's interim president, he said in an open letter, and also explained his decision to eventually step down in a television interview.

"I'm going to (resign), yes, because I cannot continue my work," the 46-year-old told television show "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

Rubiales sparked a worldwide backlash after forcibly kissing midfielder Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain's World Cup triumph in Sydney on August 20.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Sunday night confirmed in a statement the resignation of Rubiales.

Waves of criticism

After he initially refused to resign, FIFA provisionally suspended him for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against him for alleged sexual assault and coercion.

Hermoso, 33, had filed a complaint at the National Court on Tuesday, formally accusing Rubiales of sexual assault.

Rubiales, who insists the kiss was consensual, said he did not want Spanish football to be hurt by "such a disproportionate campaign" against him.

"I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails," he wrote.

Spanish football

Rubiales said his departure would contribute "stability" to the 2030 men's World Cup bid in which Spain are involved.

Some Spanish politicians hailed Rubiales' resignation.

"We are with you, Jenni, and with all women," said second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Controversial women's coach Jorge Vilda was sacked on Tuesday in the fallout from the scandal.

Vilda's former assistant Montserrat Tome is the new coach -- it is the first time a woman has led the team.

Spanish prosecutors' lawsuit against Rubiales will be analysed by a National Court judge.

If the judge accepts the request, a magistrate will be assigned to head an investigation which will end either with a recommendation for the case to go to trial or be dismissed.