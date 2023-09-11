SPORTS
Juventus' Paul Pogba suspended over alleged doping
Juventus’ midfielder Paul Pogba has been suspended after allegedly testing positive for a doping substance.
Juventus' Paul Pogba suspended over alleged doping
Paul Pogba, 30, joined Italy’s Juventus from English side Manchester United in 2022. / Photo: AFP
September 11, 2023

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba tested positive for testosterone, Italy's anti-doping agency announced on Monday.

The test was carried out after Juventus' game at Udinese on August 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve's bench.

Nado Italia, the anti-doping agency, said that Pogba was suspended provisionally with immediate effect. Pending a trial and testing of a backup “B” sample, he risks a suspension of up to four years.

It’s another negative note for a player who has been bothered by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little more than a year ago.

He was ruled out of France's run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury.

Police investigation

There’s also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists — including by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing.

It's also another blow to Juventus following a season marred by inquiries into false accounting and irregular reporting of salary payments.

The legal cases resulted in the Turin club being removed by UEFA from European competition this season.

Pogba and Juventus had no immediate comment.

SOURCE:AP
