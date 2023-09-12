AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Egypt imposes ban on facial veil niqab in schools
The ban on the niqab applies to both state and independent schools.
Egypt imposes ban on facial veil niqab in schools
The ban on niqab is schools has been criticised as meddling on private matters. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
September 12, 2023

A ban on wearing the face veil in Egyptian schools announced by the government this week sparked debate on social media Tuesday with critics condemning it as "tyrannical".

The education ministry decision, announced in the state-run newspaper Akhbar al-Youm on Monday, applies to both state and independent schools.

It bans the niqab, an all-encompassing black garment that leaves only the eyes visible and is worn by a small minority of Egyptian women. The decision leaves optional the hijab, the headscarf worn by a much larger number of women.

The choice must be made according to the "wishes of the pupil, without pressure or coercion from any party except her legal guardian, who must be informed of the choice," the decree said.

Privacy matters

Critics took to social media to lambast the move, accusing the government of meddling in private matters.

"People are angry because the government gave no justification. It's a tyrannical decision that impinges on people's private lives," a user going by the name Mohammed posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Supporters retorted that only an extremist minority would be affected.

"Nobody is angry except supporters of the Taliban and the Islamic State" group," posted a user calling himself "al-Masri" (the Egyptian).

Muslim Brotherhood

Talk show host Ahmed Moussa, a fervent supporter of the anti-Islamist administration of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, welcomed a "first significant step towards the destruction of extremism and the correction of an education system that had become the haunt of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist groups".

Sisi was still army chief when in 2013 he overthrew the democratically elected Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood leader. The group has since then been outlawed as a "terrorist organisation", with hundreds of its members killed and tens of thousands thrown in jail.

Other posts questioned the government's priorities.

"Is the niqab to blame for the overcrowded classes, the old furniture and the difficulties faced by teachers?" one post asked.

In 2015, Cairo University banned its teachers from wearing the niqab, in a decision upheld by an administrative court in 2020.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us