Burkina Faso expels French defence attache
Relations between Burkina Faso and its former coloniser France have deteriorated since the military seized power last year.
Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traore took over power in October 2022. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 16, 2023

Burkina Faso's military junta has ordered the French embassy's defence attache to leave the country due to "subversive" behaviour, Reuters news agency reports.

Attache Emmanuel Pasquier's expulsion is the latest sign of increasing tension between the West African nation and its former coloniser France since the military seized power in two coups last year.

France has maintained strong ties with its former colonies and has troops stationed across West Africa, but hostility towards its presence has soared since a string of military coups.

The letter, dated September 14 and verified by Reuters news agency, said Pasquier and his personnel had two weeks to leave the country. The French embassy in Ouagadougou could not be reached. A diplomatic source said Pasquier was still in the country.

Anti-french sentiment

France's foreign ministry said it was looking into reports of the expulsion and could not immediately comment.

The letter did not elaborate on what Pasquier did to prompt his expulsion. It said the defence section of the Burkina Faso embassy in Paris had been closed with immediate effect.

Burkina Faso's self-appointed transition government has already ordered the departure of France's ambassador and that of senior United Nations official Barbara Manzi. There has also been a crackdown on French media.

Anti-French sentiment has grown since Burkina Faso first fell under military rule in January 2022.

Instability

Several protests by opponents of the French military presence took place, partly linked to perceptions that France has not done enough to tackle an insurgency that has spread in recent years from neighbouring Mali.

The prolonged insecurity led to political instability and spurred two military coups in Mali, two in Burkina Faso and one in Niger since 2020.

Niger's junta, which seized power at the end of July, ordered the French ambassador to leave the country. But the envoy is still in Niger amid continued tension.

SOURCE:Reuters
