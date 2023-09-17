AFRICA
There’s no 'coup attempt' against president: Congo minister
Congolese Minister of Communications Thierry Moungalla has denied reports alleging that a “coup attempt” was underway against President Denis Sassou Nguesso on Sunday.
President Denis Sassou Nguesso has served as Republic of Congo’s head of state for a total of 38 years. / Photo: AFP
September 17, 2023

Congolese Minister of Communications Thierry Moungalla has denied reports circulating on social media that there was an attempted coup against President Denis Sassou Nguesso on Sunday.

Moungalla took to his X page on Sunday evening and said it was “urgent” to debunk the “fake news.”

“Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway in Brazzaville. The government denies this fake news,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We reassure the public of calm that reigns (in Congo), and invite people to calmly go about their activities.”

President for 38 years

Reports, whose source remain unclear, first circulated on X and Telegram alleging that there was a “military coup (attempt) in Congo Brazzaville.”

A TRT Afrika spot-check in Brazzaville did not establish unrest in the Republic of Congo’s capital city.

President Nguesso had earlier arrived in New York, United States on Sunday for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The 79-year-old has served as Congo’s head of state for a total of 38 years – 25 years from October 1997 to date, and 13 years between 1979 and 1992.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
