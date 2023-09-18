SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Spanish women’s team players reject call-up
Spanish women’s football team players have rejected squad call-ups as they continue with their boycott to push for reforms at the football federation.
Spanish women’s team players reject call-up
Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips after World Cup victory in August 2023, triggering widespread backlash. / Photo: AFP
September 18, 2023

Striking Spanish internationals called up to the women's team reiterated their desire not to form part of the squad in a statement late Monday.

New coach Montse Tome called up 15 of the Women's World Cup winners, most of whom had said they did not want to play for their country until more changes had been made at the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Federation president Luis Rubiales resigned three weeks after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso following Spain's triumph in Sydney on August 20, after receiving unprecedented worldwide pressure and criticism.

Over 80 Spain players went on strike after the incident and despite Rubiales' resignation and controversial coach Jorge Vilda being sacked, 39 players maintained their stance, demanding further changes.

Firm will

Those called up by Tome, who were in the 39, all published a statement on social media, including two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

"(We made) clear ... our firm will not to be summoned for justified reasons. These statements are still fully valid," the Spain players said in their statement.

The players said they would study the potential legal actions they would be exposed to because of the RFEF selecting them -- Spanish media reports say players could lose their licenses to play for multiple years if they do not obey the call-up.

They also noted in the statement that they believe the squad not being named soon enough according to FIFA regulations meant the federation "would not be able to demand" that players are called up.

"We regret that once more our federation has put us in a position in which we never wanted to be in," added the players.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us