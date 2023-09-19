WORLD
2 MIN READ
One in 10 people in Japan now aged over 80 years
The country has the world's highest proportion of elderly people and has been grappling with a rapidly aging society.
One in 10 people in Japan now aged over 80 years
Asian countries are facing demographic challenges amid shrinking populations.  Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
September 19, 2023

For the first time, people aged 80 and over topped 10% of Japan's population , according to latest government data.

In another record, those aged 65 and older accounted for 29.1% of the total population.

The country has the world's highest proportion of elderly people and has been grappling with a rapidly aging society, according to the World Economic Forum.

Italy and Finland rank second and third with those aged 65 and over accounting for 24.5% and 23.6% respectively.

Women make up 56.6 % of Japan's elderly population, numbering 20.51 million compared to men, who stood at 15.72 million.

Japan's population is shrinking faster than any other major economy in the world. The International Monetary Fund says this could cost one percent of GDP a year - over the next three decades.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us