BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Egypt launches bid for oil exploration
Egypt, the most populous Arab country, seeks to position itself as a regional energy hub.
Egypt launches bid for oil exploration
In Auguest, Egypt said it had dsicovered new oil fields. Photo AA / AA
September 25, 2023

Egypt's petroleum ministry launched an international bidding round on Monday for exploration in 23 open blocks, with the offer deadline set for February 25.

The round includes 10 areas in Egypt's Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez and four in the Red Sea, the ministry said.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has sought to position itself as a regional energy hub.

Last month, the country's petroleum ministry announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez.

Increasing output

The new discovery was made by Egypt's Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day, the ministry said.

The well is the fourth to be completed and another three wells could be drilled as part of the current phase of exploration, the ministry said.

Total output from the field, located in North Geisum, has reached about 23,000 barrels per day, the ministry added.

Egypt's energy exports have been increasing in past few years. It exported 8.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2021and 4.7 bcm in the first five months of 2022, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us