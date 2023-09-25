Egypt's petroleum ministry launched an international bidding round on Monday for exploration in 23 open blocks, with the offer deadline set for February 25.

The round includes 10 areas in Egypt's Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez and four in the Red Sea, the ministry said.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has sought to position itself as a regional energy hub.

Last month, the country's petroleum ministry announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez.

Increasing output

The new discovery was made by Egypt's Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day, the ministry said.

The well is the fourth to be completed and another three wells could be drilled as part of the current phase of exploration, the ministry said.

Total output from the field, located in North Geisum, has reached about 23,000 barrels per day, the ministry added.

Egypt's energy exports have been increasing in past few years. It exported 8.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2021and 4.7 bcm in the first five months of 2022, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.