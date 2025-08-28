AFRICA
1 min read
Nigerian billionaire Dangote signs deal with Ethiopia to build $2.5bn fertiliser plant
The plant, which will be launched on site soon, has the capacity to produce up to three million metric tonnes of fertiliser annually, the Ethiopian prime minister said.
Nigerian billionaire Dangote signs deal with Ethiopia to build $2.5bn fertiliser plant
Ethiopia's Prome Minister Abiy Ahmed and Nigerian billionare Aliko Dangote witnessed the signing of the deal. / Others
August 28, 2025

Ethiopia has signed an agreement with a unit of Nigeria's Dangote Group to build a $2.5 billion fertiliser manufacturing plant, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday in a post on social media platform X.

Abiy said the deal signed with Dangote Group, owned by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, will place Ethiopia among the largest producers globally.

The plant, which will be launched on site soon, has the capacity to produce up to 3 million metric tonnes of fertiliser annually, the prime minister said.

Africa currently imports over 6 million metric tons of fertiliser annually, Reuters news agency reports.

Recommended

‘Reliable supply’

“This project will create jobs locally, ensure a reliable fertilizer supply for our farmers who have long faced challenges, and mark a decisive step in our path to food sovereignty,” Abiy said.

In June, the Nigerian billionaire said that Africa will be self-sufficient in fertiliser within 40 months on the basis of a planned expansion of his $2.5 billion plant in Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us