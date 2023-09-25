Former President of Zambia Edgar Lungu has been warned that his morning jog is turning into "political activism" for which he must seek police approval.

The police said the runs by Lungu and some of his party supporters require their clearance to ensure the safety of the man who lost power in 2021.

"We have noted with concern the unlawful assembly and political activism that was conducted by the Patriotic Front (PF) cadres when the former president Edgar Lungu was conducting his morning jogging routine," police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told AFP.

"Public gatherings should be notified to the police," he said.

Lungu's Lawyer Makebi Zulu told AFP he does not require a police permit.

'Recipe for anarchy'

"It's the police that are violating the law... no law states that you require a police permit for such events.

"This is a recipe for anarchy and the police should stop listening to politicians," Zulu said.

On Monday, Lungu attended a funeral service in Lusaka and was mobbed by his supporters, the lawyer said.

The 66-year-old Lungu led copper-rich Zambia from 2015 before losing the 2021 election.