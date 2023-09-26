AFRICA
US, Kenya sign defence deal ahead of Haiti security mission
The agreement opens doors for Kenya to lead a multinational security support mission in Haiti with substantial US support
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale hold copies of a Defense Cooperation Agreement in Nairobi, Kenya. / Others
September 26, 2023

Kenya and the US on Monday signed a pivotal defense cooperation framework during a visit by the US defense secretary.

The landmark deal stresses military interoperability, strengthens their partnership in the fight against extremist groups like al-Shabaab, and opens doors for Kenya to lead a multinational security support mission in Haiti with substantial US support.

Kenya in August pledged to deploy a contingent of 1,000 well-trained police officers to help restore normalcy and combat the gang violence that has plagued the Caribbean nation.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged $100 million in assistance for the Haiti mission, highlighting the US and Kenya's shared commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region and worldwide.

Strategic alliance

"Signing the framework for defense cooperation between our two countries reinforces the importance of our strategic partnership with Kenya," Austin said.

He added: "It will help guide our bilateral defense relationship for the next five years."

Austin also expressed his gratitude to Kenya for hosting US forces at Manda Bay, underscoring the importance of their strategic alliance.

Kenyan Defense Minister Aden Duale echoed Austin's sentiments, describing their meeting as highly productive.

Duale proudly lauded the signing of the framework for defense cooperation, which lasts through 2028.

Significant milestone

He said it represents a significant milestone in relations between Kenya and the US and underscores their shared commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond.

Duale outlined three key focus areas of their discussions: reaffirming their strong partnership, enhancing military interoperability in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, and Kenya's continued contributions to international peacekeeping efforts.

"This cooperation will enable us to respond effectively to the ever-evolving security challenges in our region and beyond," Duale said.

Duale also stressed the potential for cooperation in the field of defense technology and innovation, saying that the framework would not only bolster Kenya's defense capabilities but also contribute to economic growth.

SOURCE:AA
