AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Uganda probes claims ex-ICC official funded LRA rebels
Brigid Inder denies claims of facilitating and financing Joseph Kony, the leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).
Uganda probes claims ex-ICC official funded LRA rebels
Joseph Kony remains at large after launching a bloody rebellion in northern Uganda more than three decades ago. / Others
September 26, 2023

Uganda is investigating allegations that a former senior official at the International Criminal Court (ICC) was involved in funding the notorious Lord's Resistance Army, the country's attorney general said Monday.

Brigid Inder, a special adviser on gender to the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, denied the claims in a statement posted on X, saying: "The allegations are sensational and untrue."

According to a press release issued by a lawyer representing former child soldiers of the LRA, "numerous victims have alleged that between 2006 and 2017, Ms Brigid Inder... facilitated and financed Joseph Kony, the leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in Uganda".

Kony, who remains at large, launched a bloody rebellion more than three decades ago seeking to impose his own version of the Ten Commandments in northern Uganda, unleashing a campaign of terror that spread to several countries.

'Money for weapons'

"We have received... information about the alleged involvement of the named ICC official in funding the LRA activities including money to buy weapons and our relevant bodies are investigating the claims," Uganda's attorney general Kiryowa Kiwanuka told AFP.

"These are serious criminal allegations and if they are found to be correct, the official will be prosecuted to ensure justice for the victims," Kiwanuka said, without elaborating.

Inder, who was the former executive director of the Women's Initiatives for Gender Justice (WIGJ) and involved in peace talks between the LRA and Uganda's government, said in the statement posted on September 21 that she "categorically refutes" the allegations.

"I have never met Mr Joseph Kony. I have never handed Mr Kony envelopes full of money.

Disgruntled employee

"I have never... engaged in any activities that were intended to support the military aspirations and conflict-related activities of the LRA," she said, adding that the allegations stemmed from a disgruntled employee who was dismissed from WIGJ for misconduct in 2014.

More than 100,000 people were killed and 60,000 children abducted during Kony's rebellion, which spread to Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic.

The Hague-based ICC issued an arrest warrant for Kony in 2005 on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us