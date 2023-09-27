SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Osimhen threatens to sue Napoli over TikTok video
The TikTok post, which was subsequently deleted, showed Osimhen failing to score his spot-kick in a Serie A match.
Osimhen threatens to sue Napoli over TikTok video
Napoli's Victor Osimhen remonstrates with coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted. PHOTO / FILE / Photo: Reuters
September 27, 2023

Victor Osimhen's agent has threatened legal action against Napoli after a video was published on the club's official social media mocking the Nigeria striker for missing a penalty in the weekend's goalless draw at Bologna.

The TikTok post, which was subsequently deleted, showed Osimhen failing to score his spot-kick in the Serie A match with a high-pitched voice saying "gimme penalty please", sparking a furious reaction from Roberto Calenda.

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted," Calenda said on Twitter, now called X, late on Tuesday evening.

"(It is) A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

'Legal action'

"We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Osimhen has struggled in the opening weeks of the season for misfiring Italian champions Napoli but has stilled netted three times in six appearances.

The 24-year-old has become an icon in Naples after scoring 31 times in all competitions last season as Napoli won their first league title since 1990.

Osimhen, who was a target for Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer, is in the process of negotiating a contract extension with Napoli, with his current deal expiring in June 2025.

He was signed by Napoli from Lille for an initial 70 million euros just over three years ago, a transfer which is being investigated by Italian authorities.

Inflating value

On Tuesday Italian media reported that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is among those being investigated by prosecutors in Rome for allegedly falsely inflating the value of the transfer with four players sold to Lille as part of the deal.

Napoli are seventh in Serie A, seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan after winning just two of their opening five domestic matches.

Rudi Garcia's side host Udinese on Wednesday before travelling to Lecce on Saturday and then welcoming Real Madrid to Naples on Tuesday night.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us